Residents given car stickers to eliminate unauthorised parking in Alwarpet

Seethama Colony Residents Association has taken the initiative

Fed up with the menace of people drinking behind abandoned vehicles and unauthorised parking, the Seethama Colony Residents Association have issued stickers to its car owners in thier lane to streamline parking and also help the police tow away abandoned vehicles from their locality.

There are close to 350 cars in the colony and most of them are parked in the respective houses or apartment complexes. “Many unknown vehicles are parked in the lane. Using this as a cover, people used to drink behind the cars and vans. We requested the traffic police to remove such vehicles. However in the process, they locked some belonging to the residents,” said Suresh Krishnaswamy, secretary, Seethamma Colony Residents Association.

To prevent this confusion, the association started distributing stickers to car owners who reside in the street. The stickers are non-transferrable and should be displayed mandatorily and it should have the vehicle number written on the reverse side and a contact number.

“Residences, flats or individual homes will have to make adequate provisions for their vehicles to be parked inside their premises. Only in exceptional cases can they park on the streets and that too next to their residence. If they are found parking elsewhere, then the owner will contacted and asked to remove the vehicle,” said Mr. Suresh.

After this initiative, the traffic police have been finding it easy to identify the abandoned vehicles and remove them. “Now many vehicles are parked away from our street and the public drinking menace is reducing,” said Ganesh Prasad, a member of the association and long time resident of the colony.

Traffic police officers said that they go around the locality and check for abandoned vehicles regularly. “Enforcement becomes easier when residents also cooperate,” said a police officer.