Residents block road, demand easy access to burial ground in Arakkonam

January 29, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - RANIPET

Residents of Mangattucherri village blocked the Arakkonam — Perumbakkam Main Road near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Saturday, demanding easy and safe access to the burial ground in the village.

Police said that it was around 10.45 a.m. when residents from the village blocked the stretch with the body of K. Valliammal, 80, who had died the previous night due to age-related ailments. They blamed the authorities, including revenue officials and police personnel, for not providing a proper access road to the existing burial ground in the outskirts of the village. At present, they have to take a detour of at least 5 km to reach the place. Based on the alert, the Thakkolam police and revenue officials led by K. Shanmugasundaram, Tahsildar, Arakkonam taluk, reached the spot and pacified the agitated residents. After more than an hour of talks, residents agreed to disperse around 12.45 p.m. with the assurance of being provided easy access to the burial ground soon. Traffic was affected on the 24-km-long stretch for two hours.

Officials said that the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has allotted a patta land of 30 cents (13,020 sq.ft) for the burial ground for Dalits in the village over three decades ago. Subsequently, a proper road — 15 metres wide and 300 metres long — was also laid . However, an encroachment (house) was built on the stretch a few years ago, blocking the way for the residents. “We will issue notice to the encroacher of the public road before demolishing the structure. Once razed, the stretch can be used again,” K. Shanmugasundaram, Tahsildar, Arakkonam taluk, told The Hindu.