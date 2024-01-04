Residents association in Chennai to organise waste collection drive in Adyar on January 6,7

January 04, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of the Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) will. be organising their eighth waste collection drive in Adyar on January 6 and January 7.

The drive will be held at The Chennai High School, Kamaraj Avenue 2nd Street, Venkatarathnam Nagar, Adyar, from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

ROKA has partnered with two organisations: Wasted 360 and Recycle Mart to collect e-waste, usable, unusable or torn clothes (including inner garments, kitchen rags, socks), mattresses, cushions and pillows, unusable footwear, X-rays, empty tablet strips, glass bottles, ballpoint pens, soft & hard plastics and books, papers and pictures of deities.

Inner garments and socks need to be washed and packed separately. All plastics must be thoroughly cleaned and dried and glassware must not be broken, said a press release.

A refillable truck will also be stationed at the venue, wherein people can refill cleaning supplies like detergents, shampoos and dishwashing soap using their own containers.

A thrift stall will provide an opportunity for people to shop for the upcoming Pongal festival.

For more information and updates on various collection drives in the city, WhatsApp 73972 34613, 97517 55522 or mail roka.drives@gmail.com. Details are available at https://tinyurl.com/ROKAwithnature and www.indiawasted.com.