Register complaints if charged additional parking fee: Greater Chennai Corporation

November 26, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A car being parked in the multilevel parking system in Pondy Bazaar, Chennai. File

A car being parked in the multilevel parking system in Pondy Bazaar, Chennai. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Responding to concerns over private agencies levying additional parking charges over the stipulated rates, users can register complaints via the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) helpline at 1913 or on the civic body’s social media handle on the X platform - @chennaicorp, the GCC stated in a press release on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Alternatively, complaints can be filed at the nearest police station as well. The Greater Chennai Corporation, as part of the Smart City Mission’s special project, implemented parking management, through a public-private-participation (PPP) model.

Approved parking fees stand at ₹20 per hour for four-wheelers and ₹5 per hour for two-wheelers at the multi-level parking in T. Nagar. Notably, special charges of ₹60 per hour for four-wheelers and ₹15 per hour for 2-wheelers apply in Pondy Bazaar.

Instances of fees exceeding permissible limits prompted the Corporation to encourage the public to file complaints, the release stated. The GCC operates parking services across zones including Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam and maintains 5,000 parking slots.

