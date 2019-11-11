Readers’ Mail

Open spaces turn dumping grounds

Some vacant plots have been used as garbage dumping grounds by unscrupulous elements for the last several months. As there are no garbage bins on these streets, garbage lies there for long, causing unbearable stench. They also turn breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes. Morning walks have become terrible for a good stretch of the Mettu Street, from the Ashok Nandavanam junction. Conservancy staff refuse to clear the garbage from the open spaces, citing higher-up instructions.

Though a notice board from the Corporation warns of penalties for littering unused plots, the problem remains unattended.

The Corporation and the Thiruverkadu Municipality keeps passing the buck, as the street lies on the border. I request the conservancy staff concerned to address the issue of garbage dumping.

A. Palvannan

Ashok Nandavanam, Iyyappanthangal

The menace of irregular parking continues

Irregular parking of cars and two-wheelers continue, particularly on 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar. Cars and two-wheelers are parked on both sides of the road. Customers visiting shops and malls prefer to park their cars right at the entrances of shops. Pedestrians and motorists find it hard to pass through the reduced space. With no footpaths, and potholes everywhere, the street is extremely unfriendly for pedestrians. The Traffic Department must ensure that only single-line parking is allowed on the 1st Main Road.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan

Gandhi Nagar

Buses don’t halt at the designated stops

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) crew has the habit of telling commuters to alight at signals, if the bus is waiting for the signal to change and when the next bus stop happens to be adjacent to the signal.

The buses then do not stop at the designated stops and speed away, even if there are commuters waiting to board.

For the crew, it is a way to save time, but this inconveniences commuters. This happens often at the Tidel Park signal, when buses take a right from Rajiv Gandhi Salai to the Thiruvanmiyur bus stand. It is difficult to negotiate the traffic, cross and reach our place, once we are forced to alight at the signal. Buses are supposed to halt only at designated stops. It is not alright for the MTC crew to ask commuters to alight at signals, as there are greater chances of getting hit by speeding vehicles.

V. Subramanian

Sholinganallur