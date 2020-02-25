Ramadorai to head Kalakshetra Foundation

The former vice-chairperson of Tata Consultancy Services, S. Ramadorai, has been appointed chairperson of the Kalakshetra Foundation’s governing board by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The Ministry appointed Mr. Ramadorai for a term of five years, according to a notification issued on February 18.

He has earlier served as the Prime Minister’s advisor in the National Skill Development Council and the chief of the National Skill Development Agency.

On February 18, the government also appointed three artistes — Anupama Hoskere, Neyveli Santhanagopalan and Sudha Ragunathan — to fill vacancies on the board for its current term that is till November 9. Ms. Hoskere is a director of puppet theatre as well as a Bharatanatyam dancer and had been appointed as a board member in place of S. Saumya. Mr. Santhanagopalan and Dr. Raghunathan are Carnatic vocalists who have been appointed to replace Gangai Amaren and the late C.K. Balagopalan, respectively.

The foundation had stirred a controversy last month when it rescinded permission for the book release of Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna, saying that being an autonomous body under the Culture Ministry it would not allow any programme that could instigate disharmony.The book talks of the use of cow skin in the making of the musical instrument mrdangam.