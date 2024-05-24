GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rajinikanth receives golden visa for the United Arab Emirates

The actor, who was recently in Abu Dhabi, thanked the UAE government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour

Published - May 24, 2024 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Actor Rajinikanth received a golden visa from the Department of Culture and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The actor, who was recently in Abu Dhabi, thanked the UAE government and MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for the honour. Sharing a video, Mr. Rajinikanth said, “Today, I am honoured to receive the prestigious Golden Visa of the UAE. My heartfelt thanks to the UAE government and my friend and Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali sir. Without him, this wouldn’t have happened. I’m grateful to him. Shukriya.”

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, presented the golden visa to Mr. Rajinikanth in the presence of Mr. Ali.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.