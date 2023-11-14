HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rainfall over city and its suburbs to continue on November 15

Chennai District Collector has declared a holiday for schools tomorrow. The forecast for the city and nearby areas states the sky is likely to be partly cloudy, with moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning occurring in some areas

November 14, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
On Tuesday, the Nungambakkam station recorded 49.3 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam registered 50.1 mm.

On Tuesday, the Nungambakkam station recorded 49.3 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam registered 50.1 mm. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here on Tuesday said the city and suburbs were likely to experience rain on Wednesday as well. On Tuesday, till 8.30 p.m., the Nungambakkam station recorded 49.3 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam registered 50.1 mm.

The forecast for the city and its surroundings areas states the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning occurring in some areas. The maximum temperature will be 29-30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the RMC, said the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman-Nicobar Islands would bring rain to the city on Wednesday. Since it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday, the quantum of rain could reduce.  

Up to 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, rainfall recorded at other stations in the city were: VIT Chennai – 33 mm, Hindustan University – 53 mm, YMCA Nandanam – 46 mm, Taramani – 42 mm, Anna University – 41 mm, Kolapakkam – 42 mm, Sathyabama University – 37.5mm, NIOT Pallikaranai – 33 mm, Puzhal – 27.5mm, Goodwill School in Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district – 31 mm, Poonamallee – 24mm, and Chembarambakkam – 23mm.

Holiday announced

Meanwhile, the Chennai District Collector has declared a holiday for schools on November 15 (Wednesday).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.