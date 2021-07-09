Rain lashes city

More showers likely today

Chennai received mild to moderate rainfall across most parts for a few hours on Thursday night.

While the city remained fairly sultry during the day, with Nungambakkam recording a maximum temperature of 36.2 Celsius and a relative humidity of 70%, the weather changed in the evening with scattered rain across the city.

The city had not received any rain on Wednesday.

Alandur, Meenambakkam, Pallikaranai, Velachery, Egmore, T. Nagar, Guindy, Kolathur, Anna Nagar, Mogappair and nearby localities were some areas that witnessed showers.

As per the forecast of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the city is likely to receive such rain on Friday too.