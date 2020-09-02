Quiz contest for children

Rajan Eye Care Hospital is organising a quiz competition “For your eyes only” for children from Class 6 to 12 on Saturday and Sunday.

Highlighting that it was a quiz “to celebrate the gift of vision,” the hospital said the competition would be conducted online. The preliminary round will be conducted through the Quizizz platform with 20 questions. Five starred questions among these will be used to resolve tie-breakers. Detailed instructions will be emailed to the registered participants ahead of the preliminary round on Saturday. Top six teams from the preliminary round will go to the finals on Sunday, Interested students can register via https: //forms.gle/ D7qYJgCtYsQzbkqs7