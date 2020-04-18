Puppets serve as allies in ‘Wear Mask’ campaign

As a puppeteer, David Chelladurai has always been a behind-the-scenes operator. Now, as he manipulates two puppets, named Ramesh and Suresh, David is seen along with them.

The “Wear Mask” campaign organised by the Villivakkam police to encourage residents to wear masks, has drawn him into the foreground.

With friend and puppeteer Solomen Mathew, David is on the move, stopping at spaces where people are found — usually, a makeshift vegetable market and a common market near the railway station.

David explains that regular puppet shows, where he will give a voice-over from behind a screen, are not possible in this prevailing context, as that would lead to a gathering, which will militate against the philosophy of social-distancing.

"It is difficult to organise puppet shows where the puppeteer is seen, as the viewer’s attention will be automatically drawn to the puppeteer. However, we managed to have residents’ eyes glued to the puppets and the message they conveyed,” he says.

A resident of Perambur, Chelladurai has been doing puppet shows on social and environmental issues. With the Villivakkam police seeking novel ways in which its social-distancing campaigns can be carried out, they roped in David for the purpose.

Recently, when the duo went through the streets of Villivakkam, their awareness campaign dealt with a range of themes, including methods of hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing. Many such puppet shows are being planned by the police and Davif, and it is said the focus is likely to be on areas in North Chennai where a significant number of COVID-19 cases had surfaced. Dacid believes the puppet-based awareness campaign will be a big success in these areas, as the residents there are accustomed to watching puppet shows regularly.