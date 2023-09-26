HamberMenu
Proprietor of private firm arrested for cheating job aspirants

September 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi police arrested a proprietor of an unregistered firm for cheating aspirants who were seeking jobs abroad.

The arrest was made following information from the Overseas Employment Division of the Union Ministry of External Affairs. The police said HR Management Pvt. Limited had been functioning without any registration at Sakthi Nagar, Porur, and advertised claiming that it would get jobs abroad. They indulged in cheating job aspirants.

The police arrested the proprietor of the firm, V. Balasubramanian, 55, of Alapakkam, Porur.

