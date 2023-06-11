HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private sewage lorries go on strike in some parts of Chennai

They are opposed to the new regulation of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department instructing them to operate trips only through the 14420 helpline

June 11, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Private sewage lorries parked along Pallavaram–Thuraipakkam Radial Road in Thoraipakkam on Saturday.

Private sewage lorries parked along Pallavaram–Thuraipakkam Radial Road in Thoraipakkam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Private sewage lorries in some parts of Chennai stayed off roads on Saturday in protest of new regulations. T.S. Arunkumar, president, Chennai Private Sewage Lorry Operators Association, said about 300 lorries in various localities like Sholinganallur and Nesapakkam had stopped operations. This was in protest of the new regulation of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department instructing them to operate trips only through the 14420 helpline. The department must not restrict direct calls from consumers for sewage disposal, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.