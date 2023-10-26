Private operator takes over conservancy work in Tambaram Corporation without problems

October 26, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The privatisation of conservancy operations at the Tambaram Corporation has been a rather smooth affair in all of its five zones, barring a few minor hiccups in some areas.

The State government, having initiated the privatisation of conservancy operations in all corporations, including Tambaram, appointed Our Land Engineering Works as the operator in June. However, the officials of the Tambaram Corporation, apprehensive of handing over all 70 divisions in one go and taking into consideration the human resource and vehicle requirements, planned to hand over operations in a phased manner to avoid any major issues.

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation, pointing out that not many complaints have been received since the private contractor began operations in June, said the phased transfer of responsibilities, as per the direction of Corporation Commissioner Alagu Meena, had helped in keeping the garbage clearance work hassle-free.

The private conservancy operator was initially allotted zone 3, covering Hasthinapuram, Chitlapakkam, Nemillichery, and Kamarajapuram, in June. The next month, it expanded operations to zone 4, comprising Irumbuliyur and Tambaram West, and zone 5, covering areas of Tambaram East, Selaiyur, and Noothencheri. In August, the areas coming under zone 1 – Pammal, Anakaputhur, and Thiruneermalai – were allotted to the conservancy operator, with zone 2, having the localities of Chromepet, Pallavaram, Old Pallavaram, and Keelkattalai, being handed over in September.

The senior official of the civic body, giving details of the manpower and machinery, said the private conservancy operator had 1,545 workers, 414 drivers, and 70 supervisors. Also, more than 350 light vehicles and 50 heavy vehicles are being used for household and commercial garbage clearance, the official added.

Social activist V. Santhanam said door-to-door collection by the private conservancy staff was being done regularly, but sweeping of streets and roads was not proper. He added that a section of residents in Rajendra Prasad Road, coming under Hasthinapuram, had complained that due to confusion in the demarcation of areas coming under zone 3, door-to-door collection was not being done regularly. He said complaints had been registered, but the problem was yet to be resolved.

Residents can register complaints regarding garbage clearance at 18004254355.