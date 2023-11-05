HamberMenu
Private company’s godown in Madhavaram catches fire

Several kitchen appliances stored in the warehouse were destroyed in the fire; initial reports suggest that a short circuit might be the cause

November 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A private company’s godown was destroyed in a fire accident on Saturday night.

The police said the fire control room was informed when smoke was noticed coming from the warehouse, which was used to store kitchen appliances and electrical products. Twelve fire tenders from Madhavaram, Sembium, Kolathur, J.J. Nagar, Red Hills, and Manali were pressed into service. By the time the firefighters reached the godown, flames had engulfed the building.

More than 25 personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services put out the blaze, which destroyed several kitchen appliances stored in the godown. The Madhavaram police have filed a case and are investigating the cause of the fire accident. Initial reports suggest the fire may have been due to an electrical short circuit, they added.

