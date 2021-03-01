Posters, flagpoles removed at 8,000 locations

Corporation staff take down photographs of CM, Dy. CM in all government departments as model code comes into effect

The Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared political graffiti, posters and hoardings from buildings at more than 8,000 locations, following the announcement of Assembly elections.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash had ordered election officials in all 16 Assembly constituencies in the city to remove wall graffiti, posters, papers, cutouts, hoardings, banners and flags on government property within 24 hours from the announcement of elections.

On Sunday, the largest number of posters were removed from Thyagaraya Nagar Assembly constituency where election officials cleared 697 locations.

Perambur Assembly constituency reported fewer posters, with just 228 locations cleared on Sunday. But Perambur reported the highest number of flagpoles at 84 locations which were cleared on Sunday.

Political graffiti on 90 walls was cleared in Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni on Sunday, the highest for an Assembly constituency in the city.

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Assembly constituency registered the largest number of hoardings on Saturday. All the hoardings in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar were removed on Sunday.

The photographs of the Chief Minister and former Chief Ministers were removed from government offices and from government advertisements of welfare schemes in the city.

All schemes-related mobile vans have been cleared.

A total of 6,900 posters were cleared in the city on Sunday.

Flag poles were removed from 335 locations in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city on Sunday.

As many as 796 structures with political graffiti were cleared on Sunday in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city.

Fiat to parties

Civic officials on Sunday directed political party representatives to stop the misuse of public spaces. Removal of political advertisements in railway stations, bus stands, roadways, government buses, electrical and telephone poles and local body buildings has been completed in most of the constituencies.

Most political advertisements displayed at private properties are expected to be cleared by Monday.