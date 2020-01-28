Pon Radhakrishnan seeks ban on ‘covering of faces’

Senior BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan on Monday said Tamil Nadu should take a cue from Sri Lanka and not allow people to “cover their faces” in public places.

Talking to reporters at the Chennai airport, he said that following bomb blasts in churches, the Sri Lankan government had banned face coverings in public places.

“If people are allowed to cover their faces, it is difficult to determine whether they are Hindus or Christians or Muslims or terrorists,” the former Union Minister said. His remarks come against the backdrop of the murder of a BJP functionary in Tiruchi, an incident which, according to the police, occurred due to “personal enmity”.

Mr. Radhakrishnan alleged that the DMK and the Congress were interested only in securing the votes of Muslims and Christians, while choosing to divide Hindus on religious and caste lines.

Though the DMK had claimed it had condemned the killing of SSI Wilson in Kanniyakumari, the party’s MLAs did not raise the issue in the Assembly, he said.