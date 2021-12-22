Police rescue team saves man from drowning

The Police Rescue Team, a special unit formed by the Chennai city police to prevent drowning and carry out rescue in beaches, rescued a 30-year-old person who attempted suicide in the Elliots Beach, Besant Nagar, on Tuesday morning.

Police said Relangi Panindrakumar, a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, attempted to end his life due to family problems. Two members of the rescue team — Sabin and Raja — rushed to the beach and rescued the victim from the sea.

The police officials, after offering him advice, sent him home.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.