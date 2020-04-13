Police personnel find allies in Kotturpuram

Noticing the challenges faced by the police in ensuring people stay off the roads, except when there are valid reason to stir from their homes, around 30 residents of Tamil Nadu Housing Board colony in Kotturpuram have stepped forward to help khali-clad personnel.
After obtaining the necessary permission from the higher authorities, these volunteers now check motorists at the junction of River View Road and Gandhi Manadapam Road in Kotturpuram.
One of the volunteers, R. Gavaskar, says, “We are also assisting them in the distribution of rations to households and pension to senior-citizens.”
