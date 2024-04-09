GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police on lookout for man who cheated woman after promising to marry her

He collected ₹4 lakh in instalments and jewellery from her, saying he needed them to settle his debts, and went into hiding

April 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Selaiyur police have launched a search to nab a person who cheated a young woman after promising to marry her.

The police said the victim, a young woman from Perambalur district, worked at an information technology firm in Chennai. Looking for a bridegroom, she posted her profile and picture on a matrimony site. A person named Marimuthu of Ramanathapuram contacted her, claimed that he had a well-paying job in the Netherlands, and expressed interested in marrying her.

Later, he came to meet her in Chennai several times and forced her to stay with him in a star hotel. Marimuthu also collected ₹4 lakh in instalments and jewellery from her, saying he needed them to settle his debts. Then, he told the victim he was leaving abroad, blocked her number, and went into hiding. When she called him from another number, he threatened that he would circulate pictures of her with him on social media.

She lodged a complaint with the police. Police registered a case against Marimuthu and launched a search for him.

