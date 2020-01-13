Chennai

Police officer’s son killed in road accident in Chennai

The 21-year-old was riding his two-wheeler on GNT Road, when the accident occurred on Sunday evening

A 21-year-old young man was killed after he crashed into a truck while riding his two-wheeler, on GNT Road in Ponniammanmedu on Sunday evening. The victim, identified as Nitishkumar, was the son of Traffic sub-inspector Shankar, of Royapuram.

A police official of the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing said Nitishkumar, along with his friend, was going on a two-wheeler to his home, when a heavy truck proceeding from Madhavaram to Moolakadai suddenly turned into a by-lane, catching the motorist unawares, and leading to the accident. The driver did not turn on the indicator before making an abrupt turn, police said.

Nitishkumar was wearing a helmet but suffered severe body injuries. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital, where he died on Sunday night.

The police have filed a case against the truck driver for negligent driving and have arrested the driver.

