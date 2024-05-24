GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police, NCB seize 200 kg of ganja near Avadi 

Published - May 24, 2024 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, Avadi City Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone have seized 200 kg of ganja, smuggled from Andhra Pradesh on Monday. 

Following a tip off, personnel attached to Muthapudupet Station in Avadi City Police and NCB mounted a surveillance. When they attempted to intercept two different cars with Andhra Pradesh registration, the vehicles sped away.

After the police personnel chased the cars up to Vellacheri service road, those travelling in the vehicles abandoned them and escaped from there. Police seized 200 kg of ganja concealed in the cars and handed it over to the NCB officials. 

Subsequently, three suspects who had escaped from the cars, identified as S. Nagamallishwara Rao, 32, Nani, 25, and Dhanraj, 28, were arrested by the police.  

