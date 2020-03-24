Police inspector shoots suspect in the knee for alleged assault

A police inspector fired in the knee of a suspect held for an attempt to murder, after the suspect allegedly assaulted a policeman who had gone to arrest him in the Mappedu police station limits in Tiruvallur district early on Tuesday. The suspect is recuperating at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

According to police, a man called Babu runs a fast food joint in Tiruvallur district. Two days ago, another man, Aakash and his friends went to have food there and in an argument that ensued, Aakash assaulted Babu and fled. Based on a complaint, the Tiruvallur town police registered a case and started investigation.

The police nabbed three persons who were involved in the assault and from them, got the address of Aakash. “Around 5 a.m., police inspector Ravikumar and driver Kalaivanan went to arrest Aakash from Mettu Kandigai in Mappedu police station limits. Upon seeing the police, he started attacking Kalaivanan with a log. Suddenly, probably to rescue the driver and prevent Aakash from escaping, the inspector shot the suspect in the knee using a 9 mm pistol,” said a police source.

The bullet hit Aakash’s right knee and he collapsed in pain. The police took him to the Tiruvallur government hospital and from there he was taken to Government Stanley Hospital. He is said to be out of danger. A senior police officer claimed that the accused was shot as he tried to escape after assaulting the driver. Further investigations are on.