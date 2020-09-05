Police bust drug cartel operating from A.P.

Madhavaram police busted a drug cartel from Andhra Pradesh that was supplying ganja to Chennai and Madurai on receipt of online payment.
With air, rail and road transportation hit by lockdown since March, the gang was transporting the contraband in the guise of vegetables and other commodities in goods carriers from A.P.
After getting info on the movement of drugs, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal asked his staff to tighten vigil on border areas. On August 18, the police nabbed two suspects, Arun Pandi and Vignesh from Madurai, and seized 451 kg of ganja which was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh along with onions.
Mr. Aggarwal asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhavaram, to crackdown on ganja smuggling from A.P.
A special team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhavaram K. Balakrishnan, camped at Nasripatnam in A.P. for three days. The team conducted a joint combing operation with the A.P. police in the town and nabbed Nakka Banu Prakash, 23, and Gandi Krishna, 23. Based on the information given by them, N. Sirajudeen, 33, of Madurai was held in Ennore. Saravanan, 30, also from Madurai, who had made online payment of ₹7.5 lakh to the gang in A.P., was arrested.
The police are on look out for other suspects Navin and Thulasi of Nasripatnam.
Mr. Aggarwal lauded the officers who busted the cartel.
