Police arrest man, recover stolen jewellery

A 50-year-old burglar was arrested and 14 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery was recovered from him in Neelankarai police station limits.

The police said M. Thangamani, a resident of Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam, went for a walk on Tuesday morning.

When he returned, he was shocked to find the front door broken open and 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹72,000 cash missing.

Based on a complaint filed by him and CCTV camera footage, the police identified the accused as P. Panneerselvam of Pattinapakkam.

The police arrested him from his house and recovered the gold jewellery and cash.

The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.