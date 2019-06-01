Plea to restore community hall

The Corporation-run community hall on Fourth Main Road at Sidco Nagar in Villivakkam bears the tell-tale signs of a deserted facility. It is strewn with debris, plastic waste and dried leaves.

Following the 2015 rains, during which it was considerably damaged, the community hall was abandoned.

The facility had been of immense help to many residents of Sidco Nagar, as they were depending on it to conduct wedding ceremonies, birthday parties and other family-related functions. The hall, which can accommodate up to 700 people at a time, has a modern kitchen, a bathroom and adequate parking space. The hall could be used for a nominal fee.

“Once the hall was optimally utilised by residents, but now it wears a deserted look,” says Selvam, a resident of the locality.

The main gate of the hall had been broken and so, its front portion is being used for parking a Greater Chennai Corporation tricycle which is used for garbage collection.

“In the evening hours, the premises of the community hall is used by drunkards and anti-social elements,” says a resident.

Residents of Sidco Nagar want the hall to be reopened for public use. They say that once the inner portion of the hall is completely redone and the hall gets a new coat of paint and flooring, there will be many takers for it. They want Greater Chennai Corporation to take necessary steps to have the hall restored at the earliest.