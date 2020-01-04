Plea to lay new roads in Chitlapakkam

The residents of Chitlapakkam, have made a request to the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat to relay the roads taken up for construction of cut-and-cover drains.

The cut-and-cover drains construction works were taken up in October 2018 and was completed in September 2019 at G.D. Naidu Street, Pamban Swamigal Salai, Maraimalai Adigal Street, Bharathi Street and Chokkanathan Street.

“Following the completion of construction of cut-and-cover drains, tenders were floated by the town panchayat to lay the roads in November. The due date for the tender was November 22. But, till date, the work on relaying the stretches hasn’t started,” says K. Dayanand, president, Pradeep and Karthik Avenue Residents’ Welfare Association.

To add to the woes of the residents, the ramps in front of most houses were demolished to match the gradient of the cut-and-cover drain. As a result, the height of the houses has increased above four feet than the ramps. People are not able to bring their two and four-wheelers and park them. The residents have put ladders and ramps as a temporary measure outside their homes.

The surface of Pamban Swamigal Street has become slushy and slippery. The arterial road in the locality divides Chitlapakkam into East and West Chitlapakkam.