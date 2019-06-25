Chennai

Perumbakkam RWA seeksbus service to Velachery

They want it to be operated via Nookampalayam Road and Nesamani Nagar

Residents of Nesamani Nagar in Perumbakkam are urging Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to make good its promise to introduce a service between Semmechery and Velachery via Nookampalayam Road, Nesamani Nagar and Perumbakkam.

To give a background on the plea, Nesamani Nagar Residents Welfare Association made many represenations to MTC seeking two services, one connecting Semmenchery and Velachery via Nookampalayam Road, Nesamani Nagar and Perumbakkam, and the other connecting Semmenchery and West Tamaram via Nookampalayam Road, Nesamani Nagar and Perumbakkam.

They sought these services in lieu of route number M51, which was terminated three years ago.

“In July 2018, the Association gave a written representation, seeking these two services. In January 2019, MTC had a trial run on Nookampalayam Road to consider the need of the two services and was convinced of it. While the service to West Tambaram was introduced this February, the other service between Semmenchery and Velachery is yet to be introduced,” says Association president N.K. Raja.

