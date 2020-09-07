Passengers face a few glitches

CMRL officials say these will be sorted out within a week

For the first time, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. introduced QR code tickets on Monday giving contactless ticket option to the passengers. Using the CMRL app, a passenger a commuter can get the code with flexibility to reschedule or cancel their trip.

On Monday, only a limited number of commuters made use of this option and a few encountered problems. Sources said this problem occurred in a few stations and some had issues getting the one-time password and generating the code too.

A passenger Feroz Khaleel tweeted: “@cmrlofficial QR scanner is a complete flop it seems, none of your readers reads QR code, and I wasted about 30 minutes checking your reader. Please ensure and test the system before taking it to the masses.. Anyhow it’s a good one, but unfortunately it is not properly working.”

Another passenger, Gopal S. said he too faced an issue where the gates were not accepting the code and he had to wait for a while. “I was quite excited that QR code was generated easily but then since the gate was refusing to let me in, it put me off. I hope these are initial glitches and are fixed soon,” he added.

CMRL officials technical issues would be ironed out within this week. “Whatever issues we get, we try to solve them immediately,” an official said. Sources said staff need to get familiar with the system to help commuters.