Oxygen cylinders, oximeters donated

The Madras Anchorage Round Table 100 (MART 100) has been carrying out various COVID-19 relief activities in the city.

The MART 100 has distributed more than 300 oxygen cylinders to help COVID-19 patients in various hospitals in addition to supplying 30,000 meal packets to patients and frontline staff working in government hospitals.

The organisation, which is part of the Round Table India, has helped source liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and has been refilling almost 75 cylinders daily. It has also helped by providing two vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients, doctors and paramedical staff along with donations of face masks, PPE kits, gloves, beds and other medical items.

The women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber and Commerce and Industry (FICCI FLO) has donated 1,000 oximeters to the Greater Chennai Corporation. The devices were handed to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi in the Ripon Buildings recently.