Over 400 trees to be axed for widening three stretches near Maduranthakam

August 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 400 trees are to be felled for the widening of three stretches near Maduranthakam by the Highways department.

The lush canopy over the road from Maduranthakam to the East Coast Road might soon become a thing of the past as more than 50 mature tamarind and palmyra palm trees have been axed on Mudukarai-Kadalur road. The work began two weeks ago, locals told The Hindu on Thursday.

As per the minutes of the District Green Committee meeting held on March 2, approval was given for felling 214 trees on Mudukarai-Kadalur road, 195 on Maduranthakam-Vennangupattu road, and 12 on Cheyyur-Padalam road.

Susy Varghese, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Madras, said the Mudukarai-Kadalur road, which she visits regularly, is one of the most beautiful stretches. “On one hand there is talk about reducing carbon footprint but here trees are being cut for widening the road and increasing vehicles,” she said and questioned the justification for widening the Mudukarai-Kadalur stretch, one that is not known to be busy.

A third-generation resident of the Mudukarai-Kadalur road said the trees were at least 50 years old. “If the trees are gone, it will be even hotter,” he said.

Planting of saplings

A total of 4,300 saplings will be planted by the Highways department as per Ravi Meena, District Forest Officer, Chengalpattu. The trees will be planted on 12 roads, including 500 in Mudukarai-Kadalur, 300 in Padalam GST road-Cheyyur road, and 650 in Vennangupattu road as compensatory afforestation. “Once the road expansion is completed, they will start planting saplings,” said Mr. Meena.

Mature trees are carbon sinks and cannot be cut indiscriminately, said T.D. Babu of Nizhal, an environmental non-profit. “It is not global warming now, it is global burning. There is no time to waste, we have to start mitigating,” he said.

Moreover, he said, there was no guarantee the newly planted saplings would grow to be trees over the next decade because of several factors.