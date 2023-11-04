Over 3,300 government school students apply for CLAT through Naan Mudhalvan scheme

November 04, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Chennai

As many as 3,377 government school students have applied for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), thanks to the State’s initiative.

The Tamil Nadu government had released about ₹1.3 crore under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme to take care of the application fee of ₹4,000 for the national-level entrance exam. As the application deadline has been extended, the government is also targeting an increase in the number of students taking the test.

In Chennai, Government Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar has recorded the highest number of students (96), who will take the test. “This has enabled many students to follow their dreams. The scheme ensured that children knew of the various professions and the procedure to achieve their dream. Though some lacked money to pursue it, this measure has ensured that the children can follow through,” said Rajalakshmi, a teacher at the school.

The schools will receive the funds through the district Chief Education Officer from the Directorate of Model Schools. “Students have been briefed. Those who are interested are guided on the application process,” Ms. Rajalakshmi added.

Speaking on career trends, Bharathirajan. G, headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School, Manjur, Ramanathapuram, pointed out that many times, students lacked awareness of the various paths that they could follow. They might join a nearby college or take up a stream because their friends are interested in it. Now they are able to follow their ambition. Many want to become IAS officers and this could be a stepping stone to achieve that, he added.

The training for students, undertaken by the State government, for CLAT will soon be announced. They will be trained through videos and classes and given access to previous year question papers. “Many who passed out have also expressed interest to pursue this path. But, they were deterred by the application fee. For them too, we have made provisions to apply and take up the exam this year,” said a teacher.