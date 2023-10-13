HamberMenu
Over 2,100 kg of banned tobacco products seized from godown in Ambattur, four dealers held

The police have also launched a search for another suspect who has gone into hiding

October 13, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a major operation on Thursday, the R.K. Nagar police have seized more than 2,100 kg of banned tobacco products after raiding a private godown in Ambattur and arrested four main dealers.

On the order of Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Asra Garg, special teams headed by inspectors of police in north Chennai are conducting regular drives against those who are manufacturing, smuggling, and selling banned tobacco products.

Following this, a team led by the R.K. Nagar police inspector on Thursday, while carrying out surveillance duty near Ezhil Nagar and Nehru Nagar 6th Street junction of Tondiarpet, inspected an autorickshaw. The two persons travelling in it gave evasive replies to the police personnel.

Upon searching the vehicle, the team recovered gutkha and other tobacco products concealed in it and arrested the two persons. The investigation revealed that the arrested duo along with others had rented a godown in Ambattur, where they hoarded banned tobacco products procured from other States and distributed them to shops in the city.

The police arrested K. Joseph, 42, of Kodungaiyur, Gulam Moideen, 35, of Ambattur, J. Arunachalam, 30, of Kolathur, and C. Raja, 27, of Paramkudi. The police said 2,176 kg of tobacco products, ₹23 lakh cash, an autorickshaw, and two motorcycles were seized from them. The suspects were remanded in judicial custody, and the police also launched a search for another suspect Sekar, who has gone into hiding.

Five held in Kancheepuram

Meanwhile, the SRMC police have seized 470 kg of tobacco products after raiding a godown in Manimangalam, Kancheepuram, and arrested five persons for hoarding them.

