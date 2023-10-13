Over ₹20 lakh collected as fine for ticketless travel in a single day

October 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway during a mass ticket checking drive collected more than ₹20 lakh in fines on Friday. This is the highest single-day fine collection for this financial year. In a press release, the division said teams of 539 ticket checking staff conducted intensive drives in suburban, mail, and express trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel. During the drive, a record amount of ₹20.19 lakh was collected as fines. A total of 4,404 cases of unauthorised travel were registered.