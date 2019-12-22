Over 16,000 candidates remain in fray at the end of scrutiny in Tiruvannamalai

After a delay of over three years, political parties as well as independents are gearing up to fight it out in the local body elections scheduled for December 27 and 30.

A total of 16,593 candidates are in the fray in the Tiruvannamalai district, at the close of the nomination process, after elimination by rejection and withdrawals.

Elected without contest

The number of nominations filed was 22,150. While 241 nominations were rejected by the election officials, 3,723 persons withdrew their nominations. 1,594 persons are elected without contest. This includes 1,544 panchayat ward members, 47 panchayat presidents and three panchayat union members.

People can call the toll-free number —1800 425 3678 — or — 04175-233303 — for registering complaints. Objections can also be registered with returning officers of respective blocks.

Critical booths

“The police have identified 286 critical booths where micro-obeservers will monitor the election process. The entire process will be videographed,” said District Election Officer and Collector K.S. Kandasamy. 42 booths have been classified as vulnerable and will be monitored via web-streaming, he said. 40 election officers, 1,105 assistant election officers will be on duty.

A total of 29,387 government staff and teachers have been roped-in for the exercise, he added.

Advocate and political activist Pasarai Babu, from Tiruvannamalai, while stressing that the election was mandatory under the Panchayati Raj, said that it would ensure the local population are acquainted with the village administration.

Local leaders

He said, “Officers ruled the villagers all these years, with elections getting postponed for three years. It is easier to handle smaller issues such as water supply, road and lighting at the local level, with the help of local leaders. These leaders can question the officers regarding funds allocation and utilisation now.”

S. Ravi, a youth from Thandarampattu block, expressed excitement about casting vote for the first time, “that too using the ballot sheet instead of the electronic voting machine”.