Chennai

Online Italian classes to be held for beginners

The Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will start the next online Italian language classes from November 28, according to a press release. Those who are keen on learning the language may join the course. It will be geared toward beginners. For more details, contact 9080582082.

