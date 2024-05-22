One side of LC 2 Pattabiram railway siding flyover nearing completion

One side of the six-lane-wide bridge over level crossing 2 (LC 2) at Pattabiram railway siding on the CTH Road is nearing completion. Vehicles proceeding from Pattabiram to Thiruninravur and then towards Tiruvallur will be able to take the three lanes.

Sources in the Highways Department said that final works including installation of lights, electrification, painting and laying the BT layer were underway. “We are removing construction debris from near the service lanes. The area beneath the flyover will be cleaned and U turn provided for local residents to cross near the level crossing,” said a source.

The department decided to open this side of the flyover since it would help ease traffic flow in this direction. “We have completed construction of 32 spans on this side and 30 on the other side. There is a median in the middle dividing the two sides. Only when the railways completes its portion of construction can we take up work on the remaining spans,” explained another source.

Raghunathan, a resident, said that there were talks of the space beneath the flyover being used to create a fish market, which was not a very welcome one. “We have a bus terminus, a few marriage halls and a Tidel Park near the flyover. A fish market would only add to traffic. Instead, the space could be utilised as a parking lot. That would help both local traders and keep parked vehicles off the service lanes,” he said.

Activist Roy Rozario said that thousands of residents from localities including Cholan Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Charles Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar living on either side of CTH Road needed to cross the road for which a U turn must be provided under the flyover. The authorities should ensure also that the space is encroachment-free. The area under the flyover should be maintained as a garden or as a parking lot, he suggested.