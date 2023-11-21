HamberMenu
Crowne Plaza, one of Chennai’s most iconic hotels, to down shutters next month

December 20 will be the the date of closure for the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, which was formerly known as Park Sheraton or Adyar Gate

November 21, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated November 22, 2023 10:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The hotel told its guests that membership will conclude on December 16, 2023, and to utilise all pending vouchers by that date.

The hotel told its guests that membership will conclude on December 16, 2023, and to utilise all pending vouchers by that date. | Photo Credit: File photo

One of the iconic properties in Chennai – Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park – is shutting down. The hotel sent out a formal communication on Tuesday through WhatsApp to all its guests in which it said: “It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our doors to guest arrivals, effective December 20, 2023.”

Thanking the guests for their longstanding loyalty and patronage, the hotel in its message said, “This significant update stems from the owning company’s decision to initiate a comprehensive rebuilding phase of development in the coming years. For the past 38 years, our iconic hotel and renowned restaurants have been privileged to host numerous guests and events, contributing to a rich legacy.”

Also Read | Hospitality gets a new name

The hotel told its guests that membership will conclude on December 16, 2023, and to utilise all pending vouchers by that date. The establishment, which formerly went by Park Sheraton or Adyar Gate, got its current name in 2015 after InterContinental Hotels Group and Adyar Gate Hotels signed an agreement.

Fond memories

As soon as the news broke, people took to social networking site X (formerly Twitter) and recalled their memories of the hotel, especially dining at Dakshin. Dakshin specialises in the cuisine of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The hotel has hosted several high-profile weddings and events. Many corporate firms have signed major memoranda of understanding and hosted board meetings at the venue.

Future plans for the property and/or the real estate it occupies have not been revealed.

