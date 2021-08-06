Chennai

One arrested for GST input credit fraud

The Directorate-General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Chennai zonal unit, has arrested a former director and shareholder of a private facility management company for allegedly availing fraudulent input tax credit of ₹19.22 crore by using fake invoices for ₹106.8 crore.

Searches were conducted on the premises of the said company at the registered premises as well as certain bogus entities in New Delhi on August 3 and certain incriminating documents were seized, according to a statement issued by Mayank Kumar, Principal Additional Director-General of GST Intelligence. An analysis of the documents suggested that a person in charge of the day-to-day operations of the company and who happens to be a former director and shareholder of the company was responsible for the fraud.

The accused admitted to the offence and was arrested on August 4.


