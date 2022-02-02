Officials lock units manufacturing food items with banned chemicals

Food Safety officers on Tuesday started locking companies that manufactured and distributed huge quantities of papad adulterated with synthetic colours.

Following reports received from the food lab for samples lifted recently, the Food Safety Department conducted raids in areas such as Sowcarpet and Tondiarpet.

The synthetic colour in papad is banned because of studies that proved it caused cancer. A team led by Chennai District Designated Officer Satheesh Kumar seized 1.5 tonnes of banned colour papad in Sowcarpet. The company has been directed to close operations. In another commercial building in Tondiarpet, officials seized 15 tonnes of colour papad and banned synthetic colour.

Operations of such manufacturing units in areas such as Madhavaram have also been traced by officials. “Emergency prohibition notice will be served on Wednesday,” said an official. The samples have been found unsafe for human consumption. Some samples were lifted on August 25, 2021. About 250 kg of harmful synthetic chemicals were seized and the company is under the scanner, said an official. As per instructions by the Commissioner of Food Safety, the team of Chennai District Food Safety Department has been conducting raids at private godowns in commercial areas such as Kothawalchavadi and Koyambedu. Searches in the manufacturing units at Tondiarpet and Madhavaram is likely to continue.