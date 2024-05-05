GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nurse held for self-delivering and killing her baby

The Mambalam police registered a case against the nurse under two Sections of the Indian Penal Code

May 05, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam police on Sunday arrested a nurse on charges of attempting to self-deliver her baby and in the process causing the infant’s death.

The police said the nurse, a resident of a hostel in T. Nagar, had become pregnant from an out-of-wedlock relationship. Last week, she attempted to self-deliver the baby inside the bathroom of the hostel. In the process, she ended up amputating the infant’s legs, leading to its death. She also injured her own legs. Inmates of the hostel admitted her to the Government Egmore Maternity Hospital for treatment.

Upon being informed about the incident, the Mambalam police registered a case against the nurse under two Sections of the Indian Penal Code. She was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and arrested the next day.

