Now, digital mannequins used to model garments

TRI3D, a start-up, has come up with a software that helps develop a catalogue of garments without having to go through the process of having models physically display them.

Using 3D technology, the software aims to help small and medium business entrepreneurs survive the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developing a catalogue of images that could be uploaded to e-commerce websites posed a barrier for small garment businesses. The software converts images of garments into 3D images on models and mannequins, which can be used even by small boutique designers and weavers.

Krishna Sumanth Alwala, the co-founder of TRI3D and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), said, “The desired image is generated in a matter of minutes, without any compromise. The quality of the generated image is on a par, if not superior, to the images taken during a photo shoot.”

In the past year, around 80,000 garments have been digitised and sold using TRI3D’s technology in India, Sri Lanka and Abu Dhabi. Over 100 new-generation entrepreneurs from across 50 different areas in the country have deployed the technology, he said.

Nitish Reddy Parvatham, also a co-founder of TRI3D and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, said any fabric could be draped on a model to provide a realistic view. “The photo could also be one of the dress material. Our software will not only ‘stitch’ the fabric, but also visualise it as a finished garment draped on a model in a variety of poses.” Mr. Reddy said the start-up had worked with some of the biggest fashion e-commerce players in the country besides a major sari retailer in Chennai.

The start-up, incubated in the IIT Madras Research Park along with NASSCOM, has over 150 active customers, many of them from small towns including Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, Salem, Coimbatore, Mangalagiri, Chirala Pochampally, Ilkal, Mysuru, Nashik and Chanderi.