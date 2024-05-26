Northeast monsoon preparatory work to be complete by September: Shiv Das Meena

Preparatory measures for the northeast monsoon will be completed by September in several areas in and around Chennai, said Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday, after inspecting several areas in the southern parts of the city. He told reporters that works could even be completed ahead of the deadline.

He inspected the construction of a ‘closed channel’ in Pallikaranai, the Chennai Rivers Rehabilitation Trust-funded Okkiyam Maduvu restoration project on Old Mahabalipuram Road, and sewage pipe laying works by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board in Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Injambakkam, and Neelankarai, according to a release.

He inspected ongoing works in Greater Chennai Corporation’s zone 10 (Kodambakkam), Kovalam Basin, Anakaputhur, Pammal, Chitlapakkam, Irumbuliyur, Guduvanchery, Polacheri, and Thiruporur.