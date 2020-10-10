‘No Parking’ warning boards come up across K.P. Nagar

K.P. Nagar Residents Welfare Association has installed seven ‘No Parking’ boards across five streets at K.P. Nagar in Ramapuram, after successfully seeking permission to do so, from the Ramapuram traffic police and Greater Chennai Corporation.

“We had to come up with this measure to prevent vehicles belonging to non-residents of K.P. Nagar from being parked in our streets. Commercial vehicles such as vans and trucks are parked along our streets most of the time. We have done this with the consent of the Ramapuram traffic police and Zone 11 of Greater Chennai Corporation. We installed these boards in the presence of M. Selvam, Inspector of Police, Traffic, R9 Valasarawakkam Police Station, and Thompson Xavier, Inspector of Police, Law&Order, R11 Rayala Nagar Police Station,” says K. Manoharan, Association president.

As part of this measure, the Association will issue passes to its residents and they are expected to paste their pass on their vehicle.

“We request the traffic police to patrol our street periodically,” says S. Rajendra Rao, vice-president of the Association.

According to A.Thirumurugan, the Association secretary, K.P. Nagar Residents Welfare Association has spent close to ₹20,000 for this exercise.