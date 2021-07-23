No elevated platforms in Sub Registrar Offices

‘Will ensure people are treated with respect’

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Thursday directed officials that elevated platforms on which Sub Registrars are seated at Sub Registrar Offices across the State should be removed.

An official release said the Minister made the decision to ensure that those visiting Sub Registrar Offices are treated with respect.

The Minister also ordered the removal of structures preventing the general public from getting close to Sub Registrars.

“The Minister has said that senior officials should not be seated on elevated platforms, but along with other officials, to serve the people,” the release said. Since all services offered by Sub Registrar Offices are computerised and payments are made electronically, there was no need for elevated platforms for Sub Registrars to sit, the Minister said. A circular has been issued by the Inspector General of Registration to all Sub Registrar Offices. Some ago, a similar decision was taken but was subsequently withdrawn by the State government, after the Tamil Nadu Registration Department Officials’ Association represented stating that Sub-Registrars had judicial powers under law while conducting enquiries on certain documents.

An elevated platform, like in courts, helps have a clear view while examining registrants, witnesses and other respondents, an official said. He added that under Section 347 of the CrPC, when the State government so directs any Registrar or Sub-Registrar appointed under the Registration Act, 1998, shall be deemed to be a Civil Court.