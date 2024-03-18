GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No concretisation of open spaces being created near 6 waterbodies in zones 11 and 15, says NGO

March 18, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

There will be no concretisation of open spaces that are being created near six waterbodies in zones 11 and 15 under the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Namakku Naame Thittam. This project is being implemented by the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that restores waterbodies.

Apart from compound walls and toilets, there would not be any concrete structure and an earthen design concept will be used for pavements, said Arun Krishnamurthy, the NGO’s founder. The restoration of the eco-park at Nolambur along the Cooum at ward 143 under zone 11 began recently. Apart from this, several restoration projects in ward 199 under zone 15, including the restoration of the eco-park and lake at Ramanthangal, and a pond and sponge park on Sathyavani Muthu Street have begun.

“The work is expected to be completed by November. Garbage, debris, and, in some cases, swamps, will be cleared from these abandoned land parcels and nature-human interaction zones, with microhabitats within the urban centres, will be developed. The restored spots will have fitness-oriented portions, playgrounds, star-gazing areas, arboreal junctions, and flower gardens with nectar-bearing plants. These spaces will be interactive learning areas for students. EFI will maintain the restored portions for three years after completion,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

“Lane composters will be placed at the parks to process the solid waste generated,” he added. Regarding the sewage let out illegally into waterbodies, he said the land portions were on embankment areas, where there would be no penetration or soil degradation impact.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations / water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.