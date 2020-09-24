NHAI to provide solar lighting along roads

Trial run to be conducted on Krishnagiri- Walajapet national highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is looking to install solar lights along its roads in the State. On a trial basis, the project will be carried out on the Krishnagiri-Walajapet National Highway.

"Going solar will help the environment as it is clean energy. It would also cut down the heavy power bills of toll operators. Also, since it is to be connected to the grid, they will get some relief on the investment. Some contractors pay power bills of up to ₹20 lakh a month for road lighting, which could be brought down,” explained a senior official of the NHAI.

As a first step, the toll plazas will get solar lighting. “We have to study the system and see how it functions for a couple of months before we extend solar power to other places along the highway. The concessionaire has already provided lighting at places where there are human habitations,” said another official.

However, the only hitch in the proposal is the low rate of ₹2 per unit being offered by Tangedco.

“Now, commercial connections are charged ₹9 per unit. We are proposing to supply power to the grid. In such a case, a better rate is only fair. The State government should consider our request,” he said. Tangedco sources said they were only collecting the rates on the basis of what had been stipulated by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Authority. “It is not our decision," the official said.