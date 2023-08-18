HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT raps T.N. authorities over inaction in forming panel to monitor restoration of waterbodies

The Tribunal’s Southern Bench expressed its displeasure over the fact that even a year after its order to the Chief Secretary to form a permanent committee for waterbodies, this had not been done

August 18, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The lake at Ambattur is one of several that faces encroachment issues

The lake at Ambattur is one of several that faces encroachment issues | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has noted that a permanent committee to monitor the rejuvenation of water bodies has not been formed yet, despite a year since directions were passed in this regard.

ALSO READ
File status report on Vandalur lake restoration, T.N. Water Resources Department told

The Bench, which is hearing different petitions on the encroachment of lakes, including those in Vandalur, Ambattur, and Kovilambakkam, had directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, on August 8, 2022, to form a permanent committee with the department secretaries of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Environment, Revenue and others to oversee implementation of waste management rules and the restoration of lakes.

“Even after a passage of one year time, such a committee has not been constituted. Let a reply be filed in this regard, failing which, the matter will be viewed seriously, summoning the officials concerned to be present before this Tribunal,” the NGT said on August 10.

ALSO READ
NGT directs TNPCB, Chennai Corporation to file a report on effluent discharge around Korattur lake

Kovilambakkam lake

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satya Kolarpati, was hearing a case taken up suo moto based on a news report that said the Kovilambakkam lake that had an original total extent of 180 acres, was subject to large-scale encroachments by miscreants and some government departments, resulting in the lake being used as a garbage dumping yard, and its reduction in size to 70 acres.

Referring to an earlier order, the Bench said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has to monitor the implementation of the Waste Management Rules as per the directions of the Principal Bench of the NGT. “However, no report has been filed and no monitoring is done by the TNPCB. Let the TNPCB issue separate notices to the Block Development Officer – St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union and also to the Commissioner - Tambaram City Municipal Corporation in this regard,” the Bench added.

The Bench ordered the TNPCB to immediately make an inspection of the areas concerned and file a report, along with photographs, with latitude and longitude details of the area.

Related Topics

Chennai / water / water pollution / government departments

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.