NGT asks for report on garbage removal from Kosasthalaiyar river near Puzhal

The Southern Bench of the tribunal issued the notices to various authorities, including the Tiruvallur Collector, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Naravarikuppam town panchayat

October 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Bench had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report about how a stretch of the Kosasthalaiyar in Puzhal had become a garbage dump for neighbouring town panchayats in Tiruvallur district. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed government authorities, including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Naravarikuppam town panchayat, to file reports on the removal of garbage from Kosasthalaiyar river near Puzhal and measures to prevent further waste dumping.

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report about how a stretch of the Kosasthalaiyar in Puzhal had become a garbage dump for neighbouring town panchayats in Tiruvallur district.

According to the news report, the Naravarikuppam panchayat had dumped waste on the banks of the river near the outlet of the Puzhal reservoir, with a nearly 250-m stretch reeking of foul odour. The bench had issued notices to the Tiruvallur Collector, Public Works Department, Kosasthalaiyar Basin Division, Naravarikuppam town panchayat, Director of Town Panchayats, and the TNPCB.

On October 10, the Bench noted that the TNPCB had not yet filed a report and directed all authorities to submit their responses. “Let the authorities file their respective reports as to whether the waste dumped in the Kosasthalaiyar has been removed, and what actions they have taken to prevent further dumping of waste as well,” it ordered.

