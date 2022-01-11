Chennai

New IIT-M director sets out his top priorities

V. Kamakoti   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

V. Kamakoti, who has been appointed as the new director of IIT-Madras, said his immediate priority would be to augment the skill sets for indigenous technology development, addressing local and global requirements, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy.

Mr. Kamakoti, who designed India’s first indigenously-developed microprocessor “Shakti”, will take over from Bhaskar Ramamurthi as the Director of Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Mr. Ramamurthi had served the institute for 10 years.

Mr. Kamakoti is the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras. He is a member of the National Security Advisory Board.

“With Prof. Kamakoti at the helm, IIT Madras is poised to scale new heights in the coming years. He has played key roles in many national projects, bringing to bear his deep expertise in computing and cyber security,” said Mr. Ramamurthi.

“In the last two decades, IIT Madras has focused on inter-disciplinary translational research of relevance to our nation,” Mr. Kamakoti said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 1:46:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-iit-m-director-sets-out-his-top-priorities/article38229000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY